Stephen Colbert Reveals His Battle With Vertigo
Vanity Fair Magazine/Annie Leibovitz
The host of CBS' late-night show opens up in a new magazine interview that he has been diagnosed with benign positional vertigo that often causes him to lose his balance.

  Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Stephen Colbert has been diagnosed with benign positional vertigo.

The 56-year-old talk show host revealed his medical struggle to Vanity Fair magazine, explaining that it's "almost entertaining, until I forget."

"And then I go to stand up, and then I just fall down. So, I'm coming to you right now from a very weird angle, slightly listing to port," he told the publication.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Colbert is suffering from a common form of vertigo which results in a sudden sensation of spinning in one's head if it's position is changed in the wrong way. It can lead to "mild episodes" of intense dizziness, nausea and loss of balance.

Colbert has been prescribed exercises to do to try and keep his condition under control, with his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert interrupting the Vanity Fair interview to remind him to do them.

During the interview, the late-night show host also talked about pandemic and how his team made a plan while paying close attention to the reports from Wuhan, China. "They were like, 'It's 100 percent going to happen, we have to leave this building,' " he recalled. " 'And we just want to be ready when it happens.' So we were; we had a plan in place."

He got help from his wife and children to manage the laptops and iPad for the teleprompter. "It felt much like the 19th century," he quipped as he described the situation. "Daddy's got a woodshop, and the kids are going to come in and help me cut the pine today."

