 
 

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift Come Out Victorious at 2020 Attitude Awards

WENN/Pat Denton/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker talks about difficult decision to put out music during COVID-19 pandemic when accepting her trophy, while the 'Cardigan' singer collects the Attitude Icon Award.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were the big winners at the Attitude Awards 2020, which was held virtually on Tuesday, December 01, due to the COVID pandemic.

Accepting the night's big Music Award prize, "Don't Start Now" hitmaker Dua called 2020 "a surreal year", recalling her performance at Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia at the start of 2020 and adding, "It's crazy to think that at one point we were all celebrating together. Then suddenly it's like someone pulled the plug.

"Those first few weeks when COVID really took hold were so confusing. It was such a difficult decision to put out music during the pandemic, but I decided I would because I hoped that this record would make people happy and provide some light in a dark time. I really hope it did, because God we needed that."

Meanwhile, Swift was honoured with an Attitude Icon Award.

  See also...

Accepting the honour, she said, "I'm really, really grateful for this, this is so amazing. I want to say thank you to anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this. Mostly I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me a platform to make music and to be vocal about the things I think are right and wrong.

"I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story without fear of discrimination. The way for that to happen is for us to continue to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community. And I promise to always advocate for that. I'm so grateful for this amazing award. Thank you so, so, so, so, so, so much."

Meanwhile, Luke Evans won the Man of the Year title and The Gamechanger Award went to Yungblud.

The full list of winners at the Attitude Awards 2020 is:

  • Attitude Icon Award - Taylor Swift & Stephen Fry
  • The Film Award - "The Boys in the Band"
  • The Music Award - Dua Lipa
  • Man of the Year - Luke Evans
  • The Ally Award - Michelle Visage
  • The Hero Award - Munroe Bergdorf
  • The Community Award - NHS staff
  • The Inspiration Award - NikkieTutorials
  • The Honorary Gay Award - Paloma Faith
  • The Breakthrough Award - Rina Sawayama
  • The Comedy Award - Rosie Jones
  • The Culture Award - Russell Tovey
  • The Gamechanger Award - Yungblud

