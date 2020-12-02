 
 

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020
WENN
Music

Spotify has unveiled their year-end list that includes the top-five Most-Streamed Artists Globally, Most-Streamed Albums Globally, and Most-Streamed Songs Globally.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny and The Weeknd are among the Most-Streamed Artists of 2020.

Streaming giant Spotify has unveiled its annual Wrapped list for the year, and the 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper came out on top, with more than 8.2 billion streams globally.

Reacting to the news, Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - said, "Nahhh! Oh, wow! Thank you. I don't know what to say. I'm so proud right now."

What's more, the "Un Dia (One Day)" star's second studio album, "YHLQMDLG", is the Most-Streamed Album of the Year, having been streamed an impressive 3.3 billion times over the past 12 months.

The top five Most-Streamed Artists Globally list is completed by Drake, J Balvin, the late Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd.

The latter's album "After Hours", Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding", Harry Styles' "Fine Line", and Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" make up the top five Most-Streamed Albums, along with "YHLQMDLG".

And The Weeknd also bagged the Most-Streamed Song of 2020 globally and in the U.K. with "Blinding Lights", with almost 1.6 billion streams.

In second place is Tones And I with "Dance Monkey", followed by Roddy Ricch's "The Box", "Roses" - Imanbek Remix by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, and Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now".

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish topped the Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally list for a second year consecutively.

  See also...

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey also made the top five.

The Spotify 2020 Wrapped lists (bar podcasts):

Most-Streamed Artists Globally:



Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally



Most-Streamed Albums Globally



Most-Streamed Songs Globally

You can share this post!

Rosie Perez Thought She Would Die After Contracting Covid-19 in Bangkok

Ellen Page Comes Out as Transgender, Announces New Name
Related Posts
Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Performs First-Ever Virtual Concert on Moving Bus in New York City

Bad Bunny Performs First-Ever Virtual Concert on Moving Bus in New York City

Bad Bunny Becomes Playboy's Second Man to Land Solo Cover

Bad Bunny Becomes Playboy's Second Man to Land Solo Cover

Most Read
Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show
Music

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020