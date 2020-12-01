 
 

Simon Le Bon Feels Lucky His Family Has Each Other After Battling COVID-19

While the Duran Duran frontman shares his pleasure in spending lockdown with his extended family, his bandmate John Taylor describes the virus as 'turbo-charged flu' after contracting it in March.

  Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon and his family battled COVID-19 back in March.

The "Hungry Like the Wolf" hitmaker has been forced to slow down his usually hectic work schedule amid the pandemic and, speaking to The Sun newspaper, he reveals his own run-in with the killer virus.

Revealing he has been enjoying being locked down with his family - wife Yasmin, their three daughters and their grandchildren - he shares, "We all had the virus in March. We were all right."

"My daughter Amber got it the worst but we don't need to talk about that right now," Simon explains, adding, "We just feel lucky to have each other. We have all our extended family here, including the grandchildren. We're all in the same place."

The "Rio" singer continues, "We've been through the irritation, the fights, the make-ups and everything else. But once a week we sit down and we do a big family meal."

"Whether it's on a ­Friday night or it’s a big Sunday roast, the whole household sits down. There are lots of people to spend time with so you don't get bored... To be honest, I have quite enjoyed having some time not being so Duran Duran-centric."

He's not the only Duran Duran member to contract the coronavirus - bass player John Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 in March and has described the virus as "turbo-charged flu." He said when opening up about his bout with the virus in April, "I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover."

