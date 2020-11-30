BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Music

The Houston femcee's debut full-length album 'Good News' arrives at No. 2 with 100,500 equivalent album units earned, while Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' jumps back into the Top 10.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - BTS' (Bangtan Boys) new album "Be" has landed atop Billboard 200 chart, marking the South Korean group's fifth No. 1 album. The album, which was released via Big Hit Entertainment on November 20, bows with 242,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending November 26, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the number, 177,000 are in the form of album sales. Meanwhile, TEA units comprise 35,000 with the rest being SEA units which equals to 48.56 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. "Be" joins BTS' other four No. 1 albums, including "Map of the Soul: 7", "Map of the Soul: Persona", "Love Yourself: Answer" and "Love Yourself: Tear".

Back to the chart, Megan Thee Stallion's debut full-length album "Good News" arrives at No. 2 with 100,500 equivalent album units earned. Of the sum, 82,500 comprise SEA units and 16,000 are in album sales. Meanwhile, a little over 2,000 are TEA units. The set marks as the most streamed album of the week.

Trailing behind is Ariana Grande's "Positions" which ascends one spot to No. 3 with 61,000 equivalent album units earned. Pop Smoke's former leader "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" also rises from No. 5 to No. 4 with 52,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Future and Lil Uzi Vert's "Pluto x Baby Pluto" dips 3 spots from No. 2 to No.5 with 46,000 units.

Returning to the Top 10 this week is Taylor Swift's "Folklore". The album soars high from No. 29 to No. 6 with 44,000 equivalent album units thanks to the release of the set's vinyl edition. Later at No. 7 is Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" which descends from No. 6 to No. 7 with 41,000 equivalent album units.

Also falling down this week are Chris Stapleton's "Starting Over" and Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die". "Starting Over" dips from No. 3 to No. 8 after earning 37,000 units, while "Legends Never Die" occupies No. 9 with 36,000 units earned.

Carrie Underwood's holiday album "My Gift" rounds out the Top 10 this week. Jumping back into the Top 10 after ascending from No. 25 to No. 10, the set earns 35,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: