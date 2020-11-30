Joe Biden Diagnosed With Hairline Fractures After a Fall

WENN/JLN Photography Celebrity

The president elect 'will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,' his doctor says, after he slipped while playing with his dog Major on Saturday, November 28.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Biden's little fun with his dog has ended up with him walking in boots for a good while. The president elect suffered hairline fractures after a fall while playing with his German Shepherd, Major on Saturday, November 28.

His doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in a statement on Sunday that Biden has hairline fractures on his "lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot" based on follow-up CT scan. The doctor added, "It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Initial reports said Biden sustained a sprained ankle after he slipped on Saturday. "Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging," Dr. O'Connor said following the former vice president's visit to the orthopedist.

The 78-year-old was caught on camera leaving an orthopedist office in Delaware, during which he was seen walking gingerly with a slight limp. He was looking for something to hold on to, though he seemed to be still able to walk on his own.

Biden has since received well wishes from his supporters on social media. "Sending positive thoughts to our President-elect @JoeBiden for a speedy recovery from an ankle injury!" one person wrote on Twitter. Another posted, "If one must twist an ankle, this is the way to do it. Heal up quickly, 46! @JoeBiden."

"Prayers to you Mr. President-Elect @JoeBiden for quick healing to your ankle. No fault Major, we love you @First_Dogs_USA," a third user tweeted. A fourth one wrote, "The fact that Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog makes me love him even more than I already did." Another left a similar message, "While playing with his dog. Besides his twisted ankle I could not love this more. I hope your ankle heals soon."

Major is one of Biden and his wife Jill's two German Shepherds. They adopted him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. The couple's second dog, Champ, has been with them since 2008.