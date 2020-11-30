 
 

Joe Biden Diagnosed With Hairline Fractures After a Fall

Joe Biden Diagnosed With Hairline Fractures After a Fall
WENN/JLN Photography
Celebrity

The president elect 'will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,' his doctor says, after he slipped while playing with his dog Major on Saturday, November 28.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Biden's little fun with his dog has ended up with him walking in boots for a good while. The president elect suffered hairline fractures after a fall while playing with his German Shepherd, Major on Saturday, November 28.

His doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in a statement on Sunday that Biden has hairline fractures on his "lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot" based on follow-up CT scan. The doctor added, "It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Initial reports said Biden sustained a sprained ankle after he slipped on Saturday. "Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging," Dr. O'Connor said following the former vice president's visit to the orthopedist.

The 78-year-old was caught on camera leaving an orthopedist office in Delaware, during which he was seen walking gingerly with a slight limp. He was looking for something to hold on to, though he seemed to be still able to walk on his own.

  See also...

Biden has since received well wishes from his supporters on social media. "Sending positive thoughts to our President-elect @JoeBiden for a speedy recovery from an ankle injury!" one person wrote on Twitter. Another posted, "If one must twist an ankle, this is the way to do it. Heal up quickly, 46! @JoeBiden."

"Prayers to you Mr. President-Elect @JoeBiden for quick healing to your ankle. No fault Major, we love you @First_Dogs_USA," a third user tweeted. A fourth one wrote, "The fact that Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog makes me love him even more than I already did." Another left a similar message, "While playing with his dog. Besides his twisted ankle I could not love this more. I hope your ankle heals soon."

Major is one of Biden and his wife Jill's two German Shepherds. They adopted him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. The couple's second dog, Champ, has been with them since 2008.

You can share this post!

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'
Related Posts
Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Presidential Election After Tense Battle With Donald Trump

Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Presidential Election After Tense Battle With Donald Trump

Joe Biden Trolls Mike Pence Over FlyGate With a Fundraising

Joe Biden Trolls Mike Pence Over FlyGate With a Fundraising

Joe Biden Regrets Making Controversial Remark Black Voters 'Ain't Black' if They Support Trump

Joe Biden Regrets Making Controversial Remark Black Voters 'Ain't Black' if They Support Trump

Most Read
Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago
Celebrity

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Rift With Mother Over Her Marriage to Step Grandfather

'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Rift With Mother Over Her Marriage to Step Grandfather

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting

Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1M If Donald Trump Grants Him Pardon

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1M If Donald Trump Grants Him Pardon

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women