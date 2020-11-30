 
 

Summer Walker Calls Out London On Da Track and His Baby Mamas in Angry Rant

The pregnant 'Over It' singer is tired of all the drama surrounding her baby daddy and his exes as she slams him for being 'selfish' and the baby mamas 'bitter.'

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker has taken aim at the father of her unborn child in a fiery Instagram rant.

The "Over It" hitmaker is expecting a baby with rapper and producer London on da Track, real name London Tyler Holmes, but their relationship appears less than cordial after she threatened to "really f**k up (his) life" in her lengthy post.

"I should really out this bum a*s n***a @londonondatrack. I could really f**k up life...lol (laugh out loud) but I'm not... for now. lol ... for now ima just take my l," Summer wrote, reported The Shade Room.

"Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. my grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n***a lame," she continued in the since-deleted post. "lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n***as still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s**t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S**ts really sad (sic)."

Summer went on to call London "selfish" for not wanting to see his other children, writing, "Everyone ghetto. It was all so ghetto. I tried to get him to spend time with his other kids as much as I could. He ain't want to cause he selfish."

"I tried to get his baby mamas to let him see the kids, they didn't want to cause they was bitter & hated me for no reason. I tried to get, everybody to just get the f**k along like one big happy family and instead everyone just sh*t on me. & now I just have the s**t end of the stick cause all these mf's (mother f**kers) is G H E T T 0 (sic)."

The "Girls Need Love" singer ended her rant by penning, "Well I guess i'll just put it all in an album, collect my millions, and be on my marry way...But at least I can afford to take care of my child (sic)."

