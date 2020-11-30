Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Shawn Mendes in Sweet Thanksgiving Post

Instagram Celebrity

The former Fifth Harmony member is grateful to have her singer boyfriend in her life as she wishes her online devotees a happy Thanksgiving this holiday.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has paid tribute to her beau Shawn Mendes in a heartwarming message on Instagram.

The 23-year-old former Fifth Harmony singer admitted she's "grateful" for her man in a post on Friday (27Nov20) to mark America's Thanksgiving holiday.

In the video, Camila said, "The intention behind giving thanks and practicing gratitude is so important and I really felt the importance of practicing gratitude in my life over the past year. There's so much to be thankful for."

"I'm so grateful to be alive, I'm so grateful to be breathing. I'm so grateful for my baby boy Tarzan, I'm grateful for my family and my boyfriend and my community."

The "Havana" star went on to reveal she's been "helping others" over the holiday by donating to Feeding South Florida - a local branch of Feeding America, a charity that helps to provide meals to those in need.

"I think it's also important when you're being thankful, to hold space for other people. I know this has been a really difficult year for people and there are families that right now are struggling to put food on the table - today and every day," added the hitmaker

"And so I've donated to Feeding South Florida, which is giving Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need in my community. Feeding America has chapters all over the country, and I think a big part of being thankful is holding space and helping others."

"Let's help make some families happy today and put some food on their table today and be there for each other," she smiled, urging her followers who "have the means" to donate to their local Feeding America branch.