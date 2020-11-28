 
 

Britney Admits She Forgets It's Thanksgiving Week as She Says 'It's OK Not to Be Perfect'

Britney Admits She Forgets It's Thanksgiving Week as She Says 'It's OK Not to Be Perfect'
The 'Hold It Against Me' hitmaker shares an uplifting message to her online devotees as she is looking forward to spending more time with her children during the holiday.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears shared an uplifting message with fans on Instagram in honour of America's Thanksgiving (26Nov20) holiday.

The "Hold It Against Me" hitmaker took to the platform to mark one of her "favourite" holidays - especially because her sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, have time off school.

"Thanksgiving is one of my favourite holidays !!!!! I love the fall," penned Britney. "I like hot chocolate and I really like my fire place at home …. It's so nice !!!!! I also adore my kids having THANKSGIVING BREAK !!!!!"

"2020 has been one big mess for everyone in the world …. It's honestly an accomplishment to remember what day it is sometimes …. constantly looking at my silly calendar !!!!!!! It's okay not to be perfect …. to burn the pizza in the oven ….. to cry over a book for an hour after reading …. to look for your shades and they've been on your head the entire time …. to have a messy closet …. to forget where you left your cleaning supplies ….. to have a cheat month with food …. come on folks …. it's the holidays !!!!!!!!"

"None of us are perfect ….. and a little secret for ya ….. don't tell anybody but I forgot it was Thanksgiving this week !!!!!! (sic)," she concluded her post.

It's been a turbulent year for the star, who's been fighting to have dad Jamie removed as her legal conservator. Earlier this month (Nov20), she was denied a request to have her father immediately removed, despite her lawyers alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

According to reports, the "Piece of Me" hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie steps down from overseeing her affairs.

