 
 

Lewis Hamilton Crowned GQ's Game Changer of the Year

Lewis Hamilton Crowned GQ's Game Changer of the Year
GQ Magazine/Misan Harriman
Celebrity

The Formula One racing champion has been named 2020's Game Changer by GQ magazine at the first-ever annual awards ceremony following his support for Black Lives Matter.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Formula One racing star Lewis Hamilton has been named GQ's Game Changer of the Year.

The sporting hero will be honoured at the annual GQ Men of The Year Awards ceremony, which is going virtual for the first time this year (20) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the publication, Hamilton opened up about his experiences with racism in his younger years, explaining, "I started experiencing racism when I was five and people looked upon it so lightly, when someone would throw out these words, the bullying and the beatings and the intimidation."

"My dad always said, 'Do your talking on the track,' so I held my tongue, but we suppress a lot of things and all my suppressed emotions came up and I was like, 'You know what? I have to do something. I cannot stay silent.' If we all stay silent, it will continue for generations. I look at my niece and nephew and do not want them to experience what I experienced."

  See also...

The 35-year-old also caused a commotion by raising awareness of the Breonna Taylor case during the Tuscan Grand Prix, leading to racing stars being banned from wearing T-shirts with political statements.

However, he insists he'd do the same again "if I believe it is important enough," telling the publication, "Every weekend that I arrive we have the spotlight on us and every weekend there is an opportunity to raise awareness.

"We don't live in a time when everything is OK. And I remember as I went through the day I was like, 'OK, I've got to win this race. I can't come second and wear this top,' " he shared. "I put that shirt on and in the 70 years of our sport, no one's ever stood up there for anything but themselves. And I was standing up there for someone else."

The GQ Men of the Year Awards 2020 take place on 26 November (20) at 8 pm GMT. Tune in here: youtube.com.

You can share this post!

George Clooney Unapologetic Amid Backlash for Criticizing Hungarian Government

Vanessa Kirby Says Film Industry for Women Changed Overnight Due to MeToo Movement
Related Posts
Lewis Hamilton Facing Hefty Fine for Wearing Breonna Taylor Tribute T-Shirt

Lewis Hamilton Facing Hefty Fine for Wearing Breonna Taylor Tribute T-Shirt

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lewis Hamilton Refuses Coronavirus Test After Meeting Idris Elba for This Reason

Lewis Hamilton Refuses Coronavirus Test After Meeting Idris Elba for This Reason

Lewis Hamilton Criticizes Formula One for Pushing Ahead With Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Criticizes Formula One for Pushing Ahead With Australian Grand Prix

Most Read
Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway
Celebrity

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail