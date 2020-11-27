British Actors Banned From Playing Prince William in Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie

WENN Movie

Actors with British passports are not allowed to audition for the role of young Duke of Cambridge in the upcoming 'Spencer' movie fronted by the 'Twilight' star.

AceShowbiz - Brexit means British kids will be barred for auditioning for the role of Prince William in a new movie starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Casting director Amy Hubbard posted a call out for 11-year-old male actors to audition for a role in the new movie, "Spencer", on Twitter - but her followers spotted a stipulation that applicants must have a "European (not British-European) passport."

The note explained that the stipulation was down to "new Brexit rules" in place when Britain finally severs its ties with the European Union on 1 January (20), three-and-a-half years after voting to leave in a referendum.

"Spencer", a biopic on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, starring [Kristen Stewart and directed by "Jackie" 's Pablo Larrain, is due to shoot in Germany for three months early next year.

Although the film is set at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate over three days during Christmas in the early 1990s when Diana's marriage to Prince Charles was coming to an end, it is to be filmed in Germany with EU-based financiers.

Hubbard went on to explain that rules around the funding of the film meant some actors had to share common citizenship with its financial backers, meaning only kids with EU passports need apply.

The movie will be directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and stars Stewart in the key role of the tragic Princess, who died in a car crash in 1997.