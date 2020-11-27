Mickey Guyton Breaks Down in Tears as She Learns of Her First Grammy Nomination

Instagram Music

The 'Black Like Me' singer is overwhelmed with emotions as she becomes the first black female artist to be nominated in a country music category at the Grammy Awards.

Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mickey Guyton has dedicated her historic Grammy nomination to "every black girl that felt unseen and unheard."

The 37-year-old singer went down in history this week (24Nov20) as the first Black female artist nominated in a country music category at the Grammy Awards, after her hit song "Black Like Me" picked up a Best Country Solo Performance nod.

Taking to Instagram, Mickey shared a video of the moment she learnt of the honour and wrote, "Honestly still can't believe this happened yesterday. I haven't been able to put into words the emotions I feel right now. I have been hitting the pavement for so long just trying to get an opportunity to be heard. And now here I am nominated for a Grammy!"

"I feel seen. I feel heard. I am a living testament that you should never give up on yourself. You never know what God has waiting for you around the corner. This Grammy nomination is for every black girl that felt unseen. That felt unheard. That felt unloved. That felt like they weren't enough. That felt unpretty. That felt shoved in a corner and completely unconsidered. This is for them. Thank you @recordingacademy."

In the video, Mickey was seen finding out she'd been nominated for the award, before taking a phone call confirming the news as she burst into tears and told the caller, "I'm pregnant and super hormonal but thank you."