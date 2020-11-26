Megan Thee Stallion Gives Middle Finger After Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Debuts Diss Track

Instagram Music

Kelsey claims that she has been threatened with the release of a sex tape if she tells the truth and accuses Megan of betraying her by hooking up with her man behind her back.

AceShowbiz - It seems that there's no way no turn back their friendship now after Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole publicly traded jabs at each other. After the former took aim at her former BFF and Tory Lanez in "Shots Fired", the latter has now told her side of the story in her own diss track, "Bussin Back".

Released on Wednesday, November 25, the song finds Kelsey rapping, "Who I'm taking shots at?/ B***h I'm busting you." She alludes to the shooting incident in her lyrics, "Couldn't control your little feelings/ Look what d**k is costing you/ It was all good yeah about a week ago/ Shout out Bobby Shmurda but this b***h is really tweaking tho/ If I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder/ Said her back was turned but the girl know who really hurt her."

In the song, Kelsey also claims that Megan or her team threatened to leak her sex tape if she ever tells the truth about the July shooting incident. She insinuates that Meg lied to her label about the shooting, rapping, "Are you lying to your label/ Do they really know what happened/ (Who shot ya)/ 'Cause you know it wasn't me."

Prior to debuting the track, Kelsey seemingly warned the "Savage" raptress about her impending retaliation as posting on Instagram about the song, "Y'all talked y'all s**t, let my 'SHRIMP' a** talk my s**t too." She added, "I was built for this no weapon formed against me shall prosper #BUSSINBACK out now."

Kelsey also went on Instagram Live prior to releasing the diss track, during which she accused Megan of betraying her by hooking up with someone Kelsey was seeing first, seemingly confirming that Tory slept with both girls. "Your a** was f**king on a n***a that I had first," she said in the expletive-filled rant.

Megan has seemingly responded to Kelsey's diss track and latest claims as she took to Twitter to post several face with tears of joy emojis. She also shared a video of her and her gal pals flashing their middle fingers to the camera, writing along with it, "GN from thee besties."

Previously in her song "Shots Fired", Megan describes her former friend a "goofy-a** b***h" who's jealous of her success. "Watchin' me succeed from your knees, suckin' d**k," the Grammy-nominated artist raps on the track. "I know you want attention from the n***as that I get/ I'm a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place."

Megan's "Shots Fired" samples Notorious B.I.G.'s "Who Shot Ya?" while Kelsey's diss samples Tupac Shakur's "Hit 'Em Up".