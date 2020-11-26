Barack Obama Gives 'Thumbs Up' to Drake Portraying Him in a Movie

WENN/Instagram Movie

Calling the 'Hotline Bling' rapper a 'talented brother,' the former president of the U.S. says that his daughters Malia and Sasha 'would be just fine' with the Canadian star playing him.

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama has a thing or two to say about Drake. When sitting down to discuss his new memoir "A Promised Land", the former President responded to a question about how he would feel if the "Hotline Bling" rapper is chosen to portray him in a feature film, giving his "thumbs up" to the idea.

"I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants," the 59-year-old told host Speedy Norman during a Complex News interview. "I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he's ready…Drake has - more importantly - my household's stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

Obama's approval came a decade after Drake told Paper Magazine that he wanted to portray the 44th U.S. leader in a film. "I hope somebody makes a movie about President Obama's life soon because I could play him," the "God's Plan" hitmaker suggested back in 2010.

"That's the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions," he added. "I just pay attention so when the day comes I'm not scrambling to learn how to speak like him."

Potential film aside, Obama also made use of the conversation to clarify his previous remarks in which he said that rap music improved Black male voters' support of Donald Trump. "Look, you do enough interviews, there's gonna be a slip somewhere in terms of broad characterizations," he claimed.

"I think people need to look across the board [about] what I've said with respect to not just my admiration for any particular artist," he elaborated. "But my embrace of hip-hop culture that I brought into the white house in a way that was unprecedented."

Over a week ago, Obama mentioned in an interview with The Atlantic, "I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it's all about the bling, the women, the money." He further stated, "A lot of rap videos are using the same measures of what it means to be successful as Donald Trump is. Everything is gold-plated. That insinuates itself and seeps into the culture."