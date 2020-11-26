 
 

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Calls for Law Change Over Miniscule Payments From Streaming Sites

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Calls for Law Change Over Miniscule Payments From Streaming Sites
Instagram
Music

Ed O'Brien is joined by Nadine Shah and Guy Garvey as he appears in front of U.K. parliament, calling out streaming services from putting artists on the 'breadline.'

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Radiohead rocker Ed O'Brien has led a host of musicians criticising streaming services for putting artists on the "breadline" with miniscule royalties payments.

Ed, and fellow rockers Nadine Shah and Guy Garvey appeared in front of the U.K. parliament's culture select committee on Monday (23Nov20), to call for changes to how musicians are paid by firms like Spotify.

They are leading the Broken Record campaign, which claims artists receive about 16 per cent of the income from streams, compared to record companies' 41 per cent and the services taking 29 per cent themselves - a split far worse than the 50/50 they receive for radio play.

In his evidence the "Pyramid Song" hitmaker said it has "always been tough for artists," but, "It is even more murky now with the lack of transparency, with the opaqueness in the system. Some partners, the labels, are making huge amounts of money (but) artists are really on the breadline."

  See also...

Nadine, a Mercury Prize nominated musician whose latest LP "Kitchen Sink" has been named as one of BBC 6Music Radio's albums of 2020, told committee members her streaming earnings are so paltry she is battling to pay her rent.

"I'm an artist with a substantial profile, a substantial fanbase and who is critically acclaimed but I don't make enough money from streaming," she explained. "I'm in a position now where I'm struggling to pay my rent. Money to an extent is an indication of success but here that is not the case because I am a successful musician but I'm not being paid fairly for the work I make."

She went on to add, "I think there are darker powers at play. I don't want to speculate too much on certain artists and deals with certain labels and how Spotify may favour them."

Committee members are now "seeking the perspectives" of record labels and streaming platforms before recommending any changes to U.K. law.

You can share this post!

Matthew Mcconaughey's Wife Spent Three Days in Labor Before Giving Birth to First Child

Grammy Boss Denies Snubbing The Weeknd Due to Clash Over Super Bowl Gig
Related Posts
Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Thanks Fans for Making 'OK Computer' the Best Album of the 1990s

Radiohead Thanks Fans for Making 'OK Computer' the Best Album of the 1990s

Radiohead Press for Public Apology From Those Responsible for 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Press for Public Apology From Those Responsible for 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Releases 18 Hours of Stolen Music to Elude Blackmail

Radiohead Releases 18 Hours of Stolen Music to Elude Blackmail

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance
Music

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Grammys Explain The Weeknd Nomination Snub After Singer Calls Them Out as 'Corrupt'

Grammys Explain The Weeknd Nomination Snub After Singer Calls Them Out as 'Corrupt'

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Beyonce Makes History as She Gets Nine Nominations at 2021 Grammy Awards

Beyonce Makes History as She Gets Nine Nominations at 2021 Grammy Awards

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020

The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020