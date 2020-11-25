 
 

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Join McDonald Charities for Thanksgiving

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Join McDonald Charities for Thanksgiving
The EGOT-winning singer and his model/author wife are partnering with the popular fast food company for Ronald McDonald House Charities, whose goal is to help families with sick and injured children.

AceShowbiz - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are making philanthropic efforts ahead of Thanksgiving. To better aid families with sick and injured children, the "All of Me" hitmaker and his model wife announced a new #HereForRMHC social media challenge in partnership with McDonald's for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The 41-year-old first made public his charitable collaboration with the popular fast food company via Instagram on Tuesday, November 24. "Chrissy and I have teamed up with @McDonaldsCorp to show Ronald McDonald House Charities that we're here for them when they need us," he stated alongside a photo of him and his wife.

"When you post the @RMHC heart like we're doing here, with #HereForRMHC, McDonald's will give $100 in your name as part of a $100 million commitment to the charity," the EGOT winner went on explaining. "Let's do this. Thank you! #ad."

John's wife Chrissy also used Instagram to raise awareness of the challenge. "John and I are SO HAPPY to be partnering with @mcdonaldscorp to show Ronald McDonald House Charities our hearts are with them this year," she stated. "Pleaaaaase join us! When you post the @rmhc heart with the hashtag #HereForRMHC, McDonald's will give $100 in your name as part of a $100 million commitment. #ad."

The "Bring the Funny" judge added another post to further explain how the challenge works. "John and I fought twice on how to do the #RMHC heart house and take a WILD guess who was right in the end*!?!?!! Index fingers down for the heart, middle and ring for the roof, pinky for the chimney! Don't forget to tag #hereforRMHC so you can have 100 dollars donated in your name," she detailed.

The #HereForRMHC challenge that John and Chrissy promoted was initiated by Ronald McDonald House Charities to provide aid for families with ill and injured children. Social media users can participate by posting a photo or video of them making the RMHC heart symbol along with hashtag #HereforRMHC on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook before December 31.

In a released statement about their involvement, John and Chrissy said, "Anyone who knows us, knows that the most important thing to us is family. When you're able to lean on loved ones, the hard times always get a little easier." The couple, who recently mourned the loss of their third child, added, "We can't imagine how agonizing it must be when you're not able to be there with your sick child."

The twosome went on stating, "We were inspired by McDonald's longtime commitment to RMHC, and now we want the world to know how we can all take action to support this amazing charity through the #HereForRMHC challenge."

