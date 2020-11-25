DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Instagram Celebrity

The EDM artist and producer, who was also known as Garrett Falls Lockhart and appeared on Grimes' 2019 single 'Violence', passed away on Monday, November 23.

AceShowbiz - Music world is losing another talent artist at such a young age. DJ i_o, real name Garrett Falls Lockhart, passed away on Monday, November 23. The news was confirmed by his team via his social media accounts on Tuesday.

"On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o," read the statement posted on his Instagram and Twitter page. "This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love."

It went on honoring the artist, "Garrett's truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace, Garrett. We love you." He was only 30 years old.

The cause of death is not immediately given, but his sudden passing came several months after he appeared to allude to his mental struggles in his tweets. On September 9, he asked, "am i ok? is anyone ok?" before admitting, "i haven't been ok for a while." Earlier this month, on November 18, he also posted a photo of him standing atop his DJ platform and captioned it, "do u ever question ur life?"

i_o, who embarked on a national tour in 2020 before the pandemic hit the nation, was forced to shut down live concerts due to social distancing and crowd regulations. He clearly missed the experience a lot as he posted on Instagram in August a video of him at 2019 Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival festival. "mentally i'm here," he wrote along with it.

He, however, had returned to performing live in recent months, including his live show at Club Space Miami on October 30. He also performed Orlando, FL club Celine on Friday, November 13, 10 days before his death.

i_o, who released music under Deadmau5's Mau5trap label, collaborated with Grimes on her song "Violence" off her fifth studio album "Miss Anthropocene". A music video for his latest single "Castles in the Sky" was released on November 21.