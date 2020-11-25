 
 

Michael B. Jordan to Get Wild With OnlyFans Account Dedicated to His Moustache

When speaking to late night host Jimmy Kimmel, the 'Black Panther' star explains that he will donate all the proceeds from the fan subscription service to a barber school.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Newly-crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan has launched an account on the adult site OnlyFans dedicated to his facial hair.

The "Black Panther" star has been embracing a more hirsute look during the COVID lockdown and he is now eager to show it off.

"I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair, where I didn't have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that," he told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow."

"His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon - eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff. It's going to get wild."

Now the actor is using his new look for a good cause, by teaming with bosses at the fan subscription service.

"I'm actually going to start one (an OnlyFans account) but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there's been so many businesses and schools that shut down," he added.

Jordan will join stars like Tyga, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, who have also shared special content to the platform.

Michael was named the Sexiest Man Alive earlier this month. Of the honor, the 33-year-old actor/producer said in this week's cover story for PEOPLE, "It's a cool feeling." He went on to share, "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of."

