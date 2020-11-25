 
 

Roddy Ricch Sued by Former Landlord Over Unpaid Rent

Roddy Ricch Sued by Former Landlord Over Unpaid Rent
The 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial' star is being taken to court by his former landlord for allegedly owing $200,000 in unpaid rent and causing damages to the property.

  Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Roddy Ricch has been hit by a lawsuit from an ex-landlord who alleges he owes $200,000 (£150,000) in unpaid rent.

Bosses at AIM Property Investment, Inc allege "The Box" hitmaker owes them $200,000 in past rent and payments after failing to return a property in Encino, California in good condition, according to legal documents, obtained by U.S. website The Blast.

In their legal filing, lawyers for the firm claim Roddy rented the home on 1 April (20) for one year, and agreed to pay $15,950 (£11,900) per month - but that he stopped paying from the start of July and gave up possession in August.

He is also being accused of not returning the house to its original condition, with AIM executives claiming he has cost them at least $200,000 as they have been unable to rent to a new tenant.

  See also...

They claim that his lease agreements means he "would be responsible for lost rent and any expenses attributable to re-renting the property."


,p> The filing does not detail why Roddy left the property, or what damage he is alleged to have caused to it.

The musician had happier news on Sunday (22Nov20) after his album, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial", won the American Music Award for Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop.

In the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards, Roddy Ricch received additional six nominations, thanks to his solo hit "The Box" and his collaboration with DaBaby" in "Rockstar". Earlier this year, he won Best Rap Performance at the awards show for his "Racks in the Middle" delivery with Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy.

