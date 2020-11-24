 
 

George Clooney Raves Over Young 'Midnight Sky' Co-Star: She Puts to Shame Lot of Grown Actors

George Clooney Raves Over Young 'Midnight Sky' Co-Star: She Puts to Shame Lot of Grown Actors
Netflix
Movie

Aside from praising newcomer Caoilinn Springall, the Oscar winner reveals that he drew inspiration from Jackie Gleason's 'Gigot' when preparing for his desperate scientist role.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Clooney is raving about young newcomer Caoilinn Springall, revealing she taught him a thing or two about acting on the set of his upcoming Netflix film "The Midnight Sky".

The Oscar winner has worked with kids in the past but his latest co-star really pulled the best performance out of the actor/director as he portrays a lonely Arctic scientist in the post-apocalyptic film.

"She's never acted before, I mean that's just crazy to me," Clooney tells Deadline. "So here's this little girl, she shows up. And actors, kid actors in particular, but most actors, they kind of plan out how they're going to do a scene. But she would just be in the scene and when we're looking up at Polaris, and we're sitting in those chairs, she doesn't just kind of react like she knows she's supposed to."

  See also...

"When I say, 'Look up at Polaris', she looks up, and then she looks at me. She really takes it in and it gives us the ability to keep those moments really full. She puts to shame a lot of grown actors, including myself, who had to prepare for a scene."

Meanwhile, Clooney reveals he was really inspired by Jackie Gleason movie "Gigot" as he prepared to play the desperate scientist in "The Midnight Sky".

"I remember seeing it (Gigot) as a kid," he recalls. "It may be a terrible movie, I don’t remember. It was with Jackie Gleason... and he played a hobo - a kind of guy who couldn't speak. With a little girl, and the mother I think was a hooker or something. I remember being really moved by that character because he couldn't communicate very well."

"Whether or not that movie works, I don't remember at all. I just remember as a kid seeing it and being affected by it and thinking there's something about this inability to communicate and having to communicate with silences. So we had beautiful moments like that, with this little girl I found."

You can share this post!

'DWTS' Finale Recap: Find Out Winners of Season 29!

John Barrowman Thrilled to Be Back as Captain Jack on 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special
Related Posts
George Clooney Gets Candid About Incorporating Felicity Jones' Pregnancy Into 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney Gets Candid About Incorporating Felicity Jones' Pregnancy Into 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney Altered Movie Plot to Avoid Putting Pregnant Felicity Jones in 'Position of Stress'

George Clooney Altered Movie Plot to Avoid Putting Pregnant Felicity Jones in 'Position of Stress'

George Clooney Called 'Hell on Earth' by 'Good Morning, Midnight' Cast

George Clooney Called 'Hell on Earth' by 'Good Morning, Midnight' Cast

Kyle Chandler to Team Up With George Clooney in Netflix's New Post-Apocalyptic Film

Kyle Chandler to Team Up With George Clooney in Netflix's New Post-Apocalyptic Film

Most Read
Florida Georgia Line Team Up With Monarch Media to Make Original Country Musical Movie
Movie

Florida Georgia Line Team Up With Monarch Media to Make Original Country Musical Movie

Channing Tatum and '21 Jump Street' Directors Reteam for Universal's Monster Movie

Channing Tatum and '21 Jump Street' Directors Reteam for Universal's Monster Movie

'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script

'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script

Kristen Stewart: Growing Up Would Have Been Easier If There Were Gay Christmas Rom-Coms

Kristen Stewart: Growing Up Would Have Been Easier If There Were Gay Christmas Rom-Coms

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Original 'Scream' Director After Completing Reboot

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Original 'Scream' Director After Completing Reboot

Meryl Streep Spits Bars About Michelle Obama in New Movie 'The Prom'

Meryl Streep Spits Bars About Michelle Obama in New Movie 'The Prom'

'Predator 5' Could Be Set in the Past

'Predator 5' Could Be Set in the Past

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token

John Boyega Gets Call From Studio Boss After Accusing Disney of Using His 'Star Wars' Role as Token

Shawn Mendes Partners With Manager to Venture Into TV and Film With New Production Company

Shawn Mendes Partners With Manager to Venture Into TV and Film With New Production Company

Johnny Depp Accepts Award Behind Bars in Bizarre Photo After Losing Libel Suit

Johnny Depp Accepts Award Behind Bars in Bizarre Photo After Losing Libel Suit

George Clooney Raves Over Young 'Midnight Sky' Co-Star: She Puts to Shame Lot of Grown Actors

George Clooney Raves Over Young 'Midnight Sky' Co-Star: She Puts to Shame Lot of Grown Actors

George Clooney Gets Candid About Incorporating Felicity Jones' Pregnancy Into 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney Gets Candid About Incorporating Felicity Jones' Pregnancy Into 'The Midnight Sky'

Margot Robbie Very Excited to Add Key Female Element to New 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie

Margot Robbie Very Excited to Add Key Female Element to New 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie