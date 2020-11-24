'DWTS' Finale Recap: Find Out Winners of Season 29!

ABC TV

AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" season 29 finale is finally here! In the final episode of the season, the four remaining couples, Justina Machado & Sasha Farber, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson, and Nelly & Daniella Karagach, were trying their best to get the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Kicking off the night in the finale were Kaitlyn and Artem, who brought back their iconic Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears which previously earned them a perfect score. They wowed the judges this time too as they gave the pair a standing ovation. Derek Hough dubbed it "perfect," while Carrie Ann Inaba named it one of her top 3 favorite dances of all-time! Kaitlyn got 30 out of 30.

Following it up were Nelly and Daniella, who returned to the ballroom to dance the Samba to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge again. Bruno Tonioli said that he enjoyed the performance despite some technical issues. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann gushed over how Nelly proved that this show was more than just about the technique. The rapper was given a 27.

Repeating their "Swan Lake" Paso Doble were Nev and Jenna. It was another "perfection," according to Carrie Ann, while Derek called it "fantastic." Bruno also sang them praises, saying that the pair "created even more dramatic structure" this time. The judges gave them a perfect score.

Justina and Sasha, meanwhile, opted to dance their Cha-Cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin for their repeat dance. Justina gave a new "sensational" touch when she sang halfway through the routine. Bruno also loved it, saying that Justina was "too hot to trot." The pair also earned a perfect score.

It was time for the finalists to show off their freestyle routine. Nelly and Daniella were the first to perform a freetyle to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Hypnotize" by Notorious B.I.G.. Bruno was satisfied and Carrie Ann said that it was "magical." The judges gave them a 30 for the performance.

Later, Kaitlyn and Artem did their freestyle routine to "Sparkling Diamonds" from "Moulin Rouge". It was so stunning that Carrie Ann said she was "so proud" of Kaitlyn, with Bruno calling it "jam-packed with content." The performance earned Kaitlyn a 30.

Freestyling to "Singin' in the Rain" by Districk 78 were Nev and Jenna. Derek complimented Nev, saying that he brought the best in Jenna. Bruno also thought that the performance was "show-stopping" and that he "wasn't expecting that." The judges gave him a perfect score.

Rounding out the final freestyle of the night were Justina and Sasha. They danced to "Let's Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez and "Bamboleo" by The Gypsy Kings. Bruno gave the pair a standing ovation and exclaimed that the routine was a "celebration of the Latin spirit." Derek agreed as he noted that it was such a perfect performance to conclude the night. The judges gave her a 30.

The results were in and Justina & Sasha were announced as the couple at the fourth place. Nelly and Daniella were the third place finishers, meaning that the winner would be either Kaitlyn & Artem or Nev & Jenna. Season 29 winners were Kaitlyn and Artem!