Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

When the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star is complaining about how Safire Majesty doesn't resemble him, fans quickly ridicule him by saying that she actually looks like Erica's ex Rich Dollaz.

Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels is a proud dad and it's unsurprising to see him flooding his Instagram account with pictures of his and wife Erica Mena's first child Safire Majesty. On Sunday, November 22, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star took to his page to share yet another picture of him and the little girl, complaining about how she doesn't resemble him.

The picture saw the rapper looking dapper in a black tee which he paired with a white blazer. He was holding her bundle of joy, who was adorable in a red dress and matching headband. "Does @safiremajesty look like Mommy or Daddy ? Are my genes trash???" Did I lose the battle," so Safaree captioned the post.

"That little baby look exactly like Erica," one fan responded in the comment section. Echoing the sentiment, someone else joked, "Erica gave birth to herself."

Some other fans, meanwhile, decided to troll Safaree by suggesting that Safire looks like Erica's ex Rich Dollaz instead of him. "She's giving rich dollaz," a user wrote. "Looks like Rich if we're being honest....," another person added, with someone asking, "You sure you the pappy?"

However, some fans noticed that Safire still has his gene on her. "Got his eyes," one user noted. "I mean She has your eyes," another person agreed."

Erica gave birth to Safire on February 2. Safaree announced the arrival of his baby girl by sharing a photo of his newborn's hand wrapped around his finger. "These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I'm a part of the #girldad club now ??" he wrote, referring to the social media hashtag that was created by the late Kobe Bryant when he first became a father. "Perfection is here."

While she's the first child for Erica and Safaree, Mena is already a mom to 13-year-old son King from her previous relationship with Raul Conde.