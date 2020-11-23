 
 

Martin Freeman Quietly Dating Rachel Mariam Who Is 21 Years Younger Than He Is

Martin Freeman Quietly Dating Rachel Mariam Who Is 21 Years Younger Than He Is
Instagram
Celebrity

The Bilbo Baggins of 'The Hobbit' film series was first spotted in public with the French actress in early November before U.K. entered its second coronavirus lockdown.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Hobbit" star Martin Freeman has reportedly embarked on a new romance with French actress Rachel Mariam.

The Brit has been quietly dating Mariam, who had a small role on hit TV drama series "Normal People", for several weeks, and they were first spotted in public together in early November, before the U.K. entered its second coronavirus lockdown.

"It's still early days but they are getting on really well," a source told Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

"They have spent quite a bit of time together at his home in North London because of COVID, but Rachel was able to meet some of his friends before lockdown."

"They both love the same films and Martin supports her acting and writing career."

  See also...

At 49, Freeman is 21 years Mariam's senior.

The news emerges four years after the actor split from his long-term partner and "Sherlock" co-star Amanda Abbington in 2016. He broke the news in an interview with Financial Time, saying in December of that year, "I'm not with Amanda any more. It's very, very amicable - I'll always love Amanda."

The former couple, who had been together since 2000, shares two children - 14-year-old son Joe, and 12-year-old daughter Grace. Earlier this year, the "Black Panther" star opened up about his biggest parenting regret.

"I know I'm not supposed to do it (smack children) but there are so many images about how (parenting) all just has to be brilliant that it makes people feel bad," he admitted. "Because it's not brilliant... It's the best thing I'll do, but that doesn't mean it's not really hard."

He added, "This idea you only ever rationalise with a toddler? Genuinely, good luck. If you could do that, God go with you. Amazing. I'm not proud I did that, but I have."

You can share this post!

Alex Trebek's Ashes to Be Kept at Home by Wife After His Cremation

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare
Related Posts
Martin Freeman on Smacking His Children: I'm Not Proud I Did That

Martin Freeman on Smacking His Children: I'm Not Proud I Did That

Martin Freeman Thinks U.K. Government Should Tax Him More

Martin Freeman Thinks U.K. Government Should Tax Him More

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19