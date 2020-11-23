Martin Freeman Quietly Dating Rachel Mariam Who Is 21 Years Younger Than He Is

Instagram Celebrity

The Bilbo Baggins of 'The Hobbit' film series was first spotted in public with the French actress in early November before U.K. entered its second coronavirus lockdown.

Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Hobbit" star Martin Freeman has reportedly embarked on a new romance with French actress Rachel Mariam.

The Brit has been quietly dating Mariam, who had a small role on hit TV drama series "Normal People", for several weeks, and they were first spotted in public together in early November, before the U.K. entered its second coronavirus lockdown.

"It's still early days but they are getting on really well," a source told Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

"They have spent quite a bit of time together at his home in North London because of COVID, but Rachel was able to meet some of his friends before lockdown."

"They both love the same films and Martin supports her acting and writing career."

At 49, Freeman is 21 years Mariam's senior.

The news emerges four years after the actor split from his long-term partner and "Sherlock" co-star Amanda Abbington in 2016. He broke the news in an interview with Financial Time, saying in December of that year, "I'm not with Amanda any more. It's very, very amicable - I'll always love Amanda."

The former couple, who had been together since 2000, shares two children - 14-year-old son Joe, and 12-year-old daughter Grace. Earlier this year, the "Black Panther" star opened up about his biggest parenting regret.

"I know I'm not supposed to do it (smack children) but there are so many images about how (parenting) all just has to be brilliant that it makes people feel bad," he admitted. "Because it's not brilliant... It's the best thing I'll do, but that doesn't mean it's not really hard."

He added, "This idea you only ever rationalise with a toddler? Genuinely, good luck. If you could do that, God go with you. Amazing. I'm not proud I did that, but I have."