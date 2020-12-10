 
 

Ariana DeBose Credits 'The Prom' for Giving Her Full Circle Celebratory Moment

When appearing on 'Good Morning America', the dancer playing Alyssa Greene in Ryan Murphy's new film recalls a moment from her high school dance when people stared at her for being different.

AceShowbiz - Ariana DeBose had a "full circle" moment while dancing in new Netflix movie "The Prom" after classmates made her feel odd for stepping out with a girl at her real high school dance.

The gay star was thrilled when a school crush asked her to dance but she quickly retreated from the fun when she realised pals weren't ready to see two girls dancing.

She tells "Good Morning America", "It was the first time that I realised that people would start to stare at you for being different and I didn't like it, so I grooved my way back to the punch bowl."

"Cut to making 'The Prom' and I had the opportunity to have this completely full circle celebratory moment, where two girls got to dance together and be cheered for."

The new film, starring Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman, revolves around a group of Broadway veterans who take over a small town prom after a gay student is forbidden from taking her girlfriend to the big dance. It debuts this weekend (December 11).

In a separate interview, Ariana revealed that she felt a little bit intimidated by the star-studded cast, though she thanked her experience in "Hamilton" for helping her overcoming it. "Hollywood came out in droves to see ['Hamilton']," she shared. "It did allow me to meet many of these people -- whether they knew they were meeting me, I knew I was meeting them! It allowed me to get out some of those jitters ahead of time, so that when I did show up in Los Angeles to make this movie, I didn’t necessarily feel like I was going to fall apart. I could at least make a coherent sentence!"

