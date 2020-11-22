Miley Cyrus Sends Foul-Mouthed Message to Her Exes in Steamy Music Video With Dua Lipa

Music

Miley is not holding back as she sends a savage message to her past lovers that include singer Cody Simpson, internet influencer Kaitlynn Carter, and actor Liam Hemsworth.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has used her new music video with Dua Lipa to send a harsh message to their exes.

The pop stars have joined forces for "Prisoner", and in the accompanying steamy promo, they dance around and frolic on a tour bus, touching and licking one another as they pour cherry juice all over their bodies.

They end up rocking out onstage at a dive bar, and as the video for the heartbreak song ends, Miley shares a tribute of sorts to her former lovers with a message reading, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat s**t."

The graphic features the words "Eat s**t" in the middle of a barbed wire heart.

Miley was most recently in a months-long relationship with fellow singer Cody Simpson while she also enjoyed a lesbian fling with Kaitlynn Carter following the breakdown of her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth last year (19).

Miley Cyrus is no longer following Cody Simpson who has reportedly moved on with Marloes Stevens after they were spotted kissing and holding hands.

Miley and Cody broke up in August after dating for ten months. Trying to control the narrative, she announced on Instagram Live, "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."

"For right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," she explained. "Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."