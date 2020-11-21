 
 

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter
WENN/Instagram/Instar
Celebrity

The Migos star sets things straight after comedian/viral prankster Gerald Huston claims he was sleeping with Lil Wayne's daughter during 'Verzuz' battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Quavo isn't letting some rambling talks on the Internet ruin his sweet relationship with Saweetie. The Migos star, who has been dating the female rapper for over two years now, has responded after he was suddenly swept off in cheating rumors involving Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter.

The allegation was thrown at him during Thursday, November 19's "Verzuz" battle between Jeezy (Young Jeezy) and Gucci Mane. During the livestream, comedian/viral prankster Gerald Huston asked Quavo, "@quavohuncho u still f**king colormenae?"

Many Twitter users were taken aback by the supposed juicy info, with one asking for confirmation, "Hold on... What is this I'm seeing about Quavo, Saweetie and Reginae?" Another demanded an explanation, "Quavo and Reginae? Explain..quickly."

Some others were quick to blast Quavo over the allegation. "Ewwww Saweetie and Reginae better not start arguing over Quavo ...I've had the d**k...it's trash," one of the angry users reacted to the rumors. Another wouldn't let it slide after the "Verzuz" livestream was over, tweeting, "Alright!! Now that this is over let's get back to Quavo and Reginae."

  See also...

"quavo cheated on saweetie??? men have outdone themselves this week," another person reacted to Quavo's supposed infidelity. Another shocked user commented, "If Quavo actually cheated on Saweetie that's actually it."

Catching wind of this, Quavo has set the record straight that there's no truth to the "crazy" allegation. "Internet Crazy Man," he tweeted shortly after he became trending on Twitter due to the cheating rumors. "Not Weezy Daughter No!" he stressed.

Quavo and Saweetie have been in a relationship since 2018 and are often dubbed a cute hip-hop couple. Reginae, meanwhile, has been rumored to be back together with YFN Lucci, whom she broke up with earlier this year following the "Cucumber-Gate". The social media personality has not responded to the rumors linking her to Quavo.

You can share this post!

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Dave Grohl on His Drum Battle Against 10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell: I 'Concede Defeat'
Related Posts
Quavo Goes Viral After Revealing the 'Corny' Pick-Up Line He Used to Snatch Saweetie

Quavo Goes Viral After Revealing the 'Corny' Pick-Up Line He Used to Snatch Saweetie

Quavo Blasts DJ Akademiks for Bashing Migos and GF Saweetie - See His Response

Quavo Blasts DJ Akademiks for Bashing Migos and GF Saweetie - See His Response

Quavo Surprises Mom With 50K Birthday Cake, Designer Bags and Kris Jenner Video Message

Quavo Surprises Mom With 50K Birthday Cake, Designer Bags and Kris Jenner Video Message

Quavo Recalls Nearly 'Choking to Death', Getting Cussed at by Saweetie During First Date

Quavo Recalls Nearly 'Choking to Death', Getting Cussed at by Saweetie During First Date

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.