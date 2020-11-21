 
 

Mandy Moore Claims to Have Lost a Bunch of Weight in Beginning of Pregnancy

Two years after tying the knot to musician husband Taylor Goldsmith, the 'This Is Us' star announced in September that the two of them are expecting their first child together.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer/actress Mandy Moore had such a rough start to her pregnancy, she lost weight from all the missed meals she simply couldn't stomach.

The "This Is Us" star revealed she was expecting a son in late September, but a few weeks into her second trimester, she admitted her food aversions had kicked into high gear, and she was suffering from morning sickness all the time.

Now Moore reveals her condition became so bad, her figure actually started to shrink, instead of experiencing the traditional pregnancy weight gain.

"I was really sick in the beginning," she shared on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show". "I was super sick but I was home, so I didn't have to miss out on work. I don't know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long."

"I couldn't eat, I lost a bunch of weight; I just stayed in bed all day."

Moore, who is due in early 2021, is thankful that part of her pregnancy journey is now over: "I'm lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now," she added. "I feel like I have my energy back and (am) feeling good... No complaints."

Mandy announced her pregnancy in September while celebrating her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's 2nd anniversary. "2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side," she wrote.

"I'm not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can't wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love," she added. The baby will be their first child together.

