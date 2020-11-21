Shia LaBeouf Pleads Not Guilty to Battery and Theft Following L.A. Altercation

WENN Celebrity

The 'Honey Boy' actor has entered a not guilty plea after he was charged with battery and theft following an altercation with another man in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Shia Labeouf has pleaded not guilty to battery and petty theft following an alleged altercation in Los Angeles in June (20).

The "Transformers" star is accused of getting into an argument with a man earlier this summer, during which he allegedly took off the man's cap and left the scene with it - prompting him to file a police report. After officers investigated, they decided to charge the star, determining he was the aggressor.

Now Shia has entered his plea in the case, with a representative for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells ET that "defence counsel appeared without Mr. LaBeouf" to plead not guilty to the misdemeanour charges.

The case will be heard on 20 January (21).

The 34-year-old actor has a chequered history with the law, including a 2014 arrest in New York City for disorderly conduct that led him to seek treatment for alcoholism, and a 2017 arrest in Georgia for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction.

He appeared to have got his life back on track following the arrest in Georgia, having embraced sobriety and won awards and acclaim for his script for "Honey Boy" - a movie based on his experiences as a child actor.

The actor delved into his complicated relationship with his emotionally abusive father, Jeffrey, for the autobiographical film, and the actor admitted he had to trick his dad in order to secure rights to the real-life story.

"I lied to him and told him that Mel Gibson would be playing him," he revealed. "He signed the paperwork, then I got home, I sent him pictures, and I broke it to him. 'Look, it's not like that.' " He added, "He wasn't too enthused about me playing him."