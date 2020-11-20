 
 

J Balvin Wanted to Die as He Hit Rock Bottom During Depression

J Balvin Wanted to Die as He Hit Rock Bottom During Depression
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new podcast interview with Becky G, the 'Mi Gente' star opens up about his struggle with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts when he was younger.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - J Balvin has admitted his battle with depression was so bad that it almost cost him his life.

The Reggaeton star opened up about his mental health struggle during a conversation with Becky G on her "En La Sala Amazon Music" podcast.

Recalling when he hit rock bottom, Balvin said, "I was just crying for no reason. Didn't want to wake up. Didn't want to eat, didn't even want to live."

"You lose hope and you feel strange at every place you go. You feel like you are outside of your body. I've been shaking since I was a kid, and I've always had it, but I just didn't know it was anxiety."

  See also...

While he knew he needed to seek help, he didn't want to do so because he didn't want anyone to think he "was crazy."

"I remember that I was in bed for, like, five days and I was just waiting to die. 'I don't have the balls to kill myself but I will just wait,' " he remembered. "Of course, my whole family was devastated because at the time I wasn't as known as I am right now…. At the time, I quit my career and I love music."

Eventually, the "Mi Gente" star went to see the doctor and got put on tablets to help him with his depression. And now he's hoping that by sharing his story, he can help end the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

"What I tell kids is don't believe everything you see on Instagram. I want to be a real man and show (the real me)," he explained. "There's a lot of people out there suffering like I am…but when you're going through a hard moment and have anxiety and depression, don't check Instagram."

Balvin continued, "To me, everything, for real, is to have health and mental health and peace. I want to tell the kids, don't be afraid to be who they are and this comes with everything, sexual identity, beliefs, religion, who you want to be as an artist, your career, don't compare yourself to anybody else."

You can share this post!

Michael J. Fox Plots 'Second Retirement' as He Struggles to Memorize Words Amid Health Issues

'Lovecraft Country' and 'Palm Springs' Top Nominations at Critics' Choice Super Awards
Related Posts
J Balvin Opens Up About His Struggle With 'Anxiety and Some Depression' in Tearful Video

J Balvin Opens Up About His Struggle With 'Anxiety and Some Depression' in Tearful Video

J Balvin and Bad Bunny Dominate 2020 Latin Grammy Nominations

J Balvin and Bad Bunny Dominate 2020 Latin Grammy Nominations

J Balvin, Miley, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd Added to 2020 MTV VMAs Lineup

J Balvin, Miley, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd Added to 2020 MTV VMAs Lineup

J Balvin Admits to Have Gone Through 'Very Difficult Days' Due to COVID-19 Battle

J Balvin Admits to Have Gone Through 'Very Difficult Days' Due to COVID-19 Battle

Most Read
Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother
Celebrity

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey Thankful for 'Safe Delivery' After Welcoming Daughter

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy