J Balvin Wanted to Die as He Hit Rock Bottom During Depression

In a new podcast interview with Becky G, the 'Mi Gente' star opens up about his struggle with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts when he was younger.

Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - J Balvin has admitted his battle with depression was so bad that it almost cost him his life.

The Reggaeton star opened up about his mental health struggle during a conversation with Becky G on her "En La Sala Amazon Music" podcast.

Recalling when he hit rock bottom, Balvin said, "I was just crying for no reason. Didn't want to wake up. Didn't want to eat, didn't even want to live."

"You lose hope and you feel strange at every place you go. You feel like you are outside of your body. I've been shaking since I was a kid, and I've always had it, but I just didn't know it was anxiety."

While he knew he needed to seek help, he didn't want to do so because he didn't want anyone to think he "was crazy."

"I remember that I was in bed for, like, five days and I was just waiting to die. 'I don't have the balls to kill myself but I will just wait,' " he remembered. "Of course, my whole family was devastated because at the time I wasn't as known as I am right now…. At the time, I quit my career and I love music."

Eventually, the "Mi Gente" star went to see the doctor and got put on tablets to help him with his depression. And now he's hoping that by sharing his story, he can help end the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

"What I tell kids is don't believe everything you see on Instagram. I want to be a real man and show (the real me)," he explained. "There's a lot of people out there suffering like I am…but when you're going through a hard moment and have anxiety and depression, don't check Instagram."

Balvin continued, "To me, everything, for real, is to have health and mental health and peace. I want to tell the kids, don't be afraid to be who they are and this comes with everything, sexual identity, beliefs, religion, who you want to be as an artist, your career, don't compare yourself to anybody else."