Diplo Slapped With Restraining Order Amid Revenge Porn Allegations
A woman who accused the Major Lazer star of grooming her has been granted a restraining order that forces the DJ to delete any photos he previously posted of her.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Diplo has been hit with a temporary restraining order after being accused of distributing revenge porn.

Last month (Oct20), the anonymous woman accused Diplo of grooming her, according to The Daily Beast, claiming he documented their intimate moments without her consent.

An explicit photo of the accuser later appeared on Twitter and she filed for a restraining order, alleging the star sought to "humiliate her and to scare other women out of coming forward."

A judge has now granted the order, banning the Major Lazer star from posting any photos of the woman unless he's given written permission to do so, and forcing him to delete any images he previously posted of her.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney representing Diplo, has denied the allegations, insisting, "To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing to do with this person."

The woman claimed Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, hired a private investigator after the two had an argument. "The private investigator stated to me that he knew my address, he knew my parents address, he knew my place of work as well as my parents place to (sic) work," she revealed on Twitter. "Take that as you may but most people will take that as a threat."

She was represented by high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, who said, "As with all clients, we put through an elaborate vetting process which she cleared... I find her to be very credible."

