Richard Schiff Hopes to Return Home Soon After Coming Off Oxygen in Covid-19 Battle

The 'Good Doctor' actor is 'cautiously optimistic' about heading back home after he has been taken off oxygen following hospitalization due to coronavirus diagnosis.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Richard Schiff is "cautiously optimistic" that the worst may be over after coming off oxygen as he battles Covid-19 in hospital.

"The Good Doctor" star was hospitalised earlier this month (Nov20) after he and his wife Sheila Kelley both contracted the virus, but has been keeping fans updated on his condition on his social media pages.

On Wednesday (18Nov20), Schiff tweeted he's hopeful about heading home soon, with all his test results looking good.

"I was just taken off oxygen!" the 65-year-old wrote. "Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you."

Schiff added that Sheila, who is fighting the virus at home, is "also doing better."

"Let's keep sending positivity to everyone out there struggling," he concluded. "We got your back!"

Production on "The Good Doctor" has continued in the midst of the pair's health struggle, with the filming schedule being reworked to factor in their temporary absence.

Before he was hospitalized, the actor quarantined with his wife at their house in Vancouver. She continued to stay at home during his hospitalization.

She opened up about her health struggle, "One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly. For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we're in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together."

