 
 

50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs React to Jeezy's Diss Track 'Therapy for My Soul'

Freddie takes to Twitter to say that Jeezy should have roasted Gucci Mane, whom he will go against in the next episode of 'Verzuz', instead of going after him.

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ahead of his "Verzuz" battle against Gucci Mane, Jeezy (Young Jeezy) released a song titled "Therapy for My Soul" where he dissed 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs. It unsurprisingly didn't take long for Fiddy to catch wind of that and responded to the diss.

Seemingly not really bothered by the blast, Fofty thought that Jeezy was just chasing the clout. "Anything to try and sell a record i guess? I'm not available this week," the "Power" actor/creator wrote, before promoting his TV series, "FOR LIFE is coming on at 10pm tonight. i'm busy LOL #yours**tistrash."

Echoing the message, Freddie also reacted similarly to the diss track. Reposting Fiddy's post on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "@jeezy Message B***h!" He also took to his Twitter account to clap back at the fiance of Jeannai Mai.

"BMF put U in a headlock in front of me. U gotta come harder than this snow flake," Freddie tweeted. "u big mad," he added, before writing in another post, "I can't beef with n***a. u got it snow U won."

  See also...

Freddie then said that Jeezy should have roasted Gucci instead of him. "n***a smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don't talk no street s**t to me fam," he said.

On "Therapy for My Soul", Jeezy can be heard rapping, "If One-Five wasn't my dawg, I would've touched them/ When that s**t went down with Gibbs, I couldn't trust 'em/ Invested my hard earn money, tied up my bread." He adds, "But he gon' try to tell you I'm flawed, that's in his head/ It's happening just the way that I said it, good on your own/ And if I'm honest nothin' gangsta about you, leave this alone."

He also taunts Fiddy, spitting bars, "Since we talkin' boss talk, let's address the sucka s**t/ Grown man playin' on Instagram, real sucka s**t Why the f**k this clown n**** playin' with my legacy?/ Solid in these streets, that's some sh*t that you will never be/ Talking 'bout power, but weak n****s do the most/ In real life, n***a you really borrow money from Ghost All that lil' boy s**t, yeah it make it evident/ Made millions in these streets, what the f**k is 50 Cent?"


While Jeezy has yet to respond to Fofty and Freddie's comments on his track, he will face off each other in the season 2 premiere of "Verzuz" this Thursday, November 19.

