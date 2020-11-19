Kanye West Believes Kim Kardashian Will Be Amazing First Lady

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is more than ready to run for president again in 2024. Following a rushed 2020 presidential campaign, the rapper/designer allegedly is planning to be organized better for the 2024 presidential election as he still believes that he has all people need in a president.

"Kanye will be involved in the election in 2024, he wants to be all over it," says a source to HollywoodLife.com. According to the insider, the Yeezy founder also thinks that his wife Kim Kardashian will do her job as FLOTUS well if they're elected.

"He thinks that Kim would be an amazing first lady and now that they have four years to figure it out, Kanye is going to make sure he is ready for the run," the informant shares. "He is taking it seriously even if others think it is a joke. It is his next dream to become a reality. He is going full force into all of that and will be figuring it out the next few years."

The "Jesus Is King" artist first teased about his plan to run for president at the 2015 MTV VMAs. However, it was not until this year that the rapper decided to actually go for it. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Kanye tweeted on July 4th, before declaring, "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Many celebrities were against the idea of Kanye running for president. Elon Musk, who initially sent support for him, retracted his statement. Jennifer Aniston, meanwhile, pleaded with fans, "It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible." Jamie Foxx also blasted the "Gold Digger" hitmaker, calling him a "clown" for trying to throw himself in the tight race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.