New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Is Dramatic Take on Pivotal Moments

AceShowbiz - Here's a new look at the long-awaited "Zack Snyder's Justice League". Ahead of its re-release, a brand new trailer for the movie has been released by HBO Max, both in black and white as well as in full colors.

Set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah", the sneak peek comprises of mostly pivotal moments in the film. They're often presented in slow motion that aptly adds the dramatic feels. It offers glimpses of never-before-seen footage, either from unused footage or newly-filmed scenes, while teasing a heartbreaking sacrifice and The Flash's potential love interest among other things.

Synder's cut of "Justice League" has been a constant conversation since the 2017 movie received mixed reviews and had an underwhelming performance at box office. Fans demanded Synder's cut be released, after Joss Whedon replaced the former during post-production when the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" helmer was dealing with a family tragedy.

The project was officially announced in May of this year. The restoration that reportedly cost around $70 million includes the visual effects, score, editing and additional shooting. The Snyder cut will be released as a four-part miniseries in 2021, with each episode being an hour long. This will be followed by a version that combines the episodes into a four-hour film.

Synder previously said that although the main villain in the movie is Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), the popular comic book villain Darkseid would make an appearance in his cut of the movie. "It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," he told The Hollywood Reporter in May of his new cut.

Additionally, Jared Leto is said returning for the reshoot and will get a different look. Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello is rumored to reprise his role as Deathstroke after he recently debuted a bold new blue Mohawk look.

