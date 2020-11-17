Ryan Reynolds Approved to Take Over Welsh Soccer Team Wrexham

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Deadpool' star and actor Rob McElhenney are close to officially becoming the new owners of the professional soccer club after they're given the green light to complete the takeover.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is getting closer to becoming an owner of an English soccer team. Around two months after he was unveiled as a potential shareholder of the non-league Welsh club Wrexham AFC, the "Deadpool" star was reported to have got the approval to complete its takeover along with Rob McElhenney.

Declaring the final agreement over the Hollywood stars' deal was The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board. On Monday, November 16, it stated, "As can be seen in full detail below, members have voted FOR all three resolutions. As such, subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation, the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST."

"Both parties will now proceed with finalizing the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can," the announcement continued. "The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisers Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process."

Both Ryan and Rob later thanked fans for their support via a video shared by Wrexham AFC on their official Twitter account. "A message from our owners-elect... Welcome to Wrexham AFC, @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds #WxmAFC," its caption read.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator said in the clip, "You may never have heard of Wrexham, The Racecourse Ground or Ifor Williams, but you will. So to the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us." The husband of Blake Lively then chimed in, "We are humbled and we are already getting to work. Is this really happening?"

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney thanked their fans for their support.

Ryan and Rob were first uncovered as potential investors of the 156-year-old club back on September 23. "As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution. As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC," The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board announced before listing their names.