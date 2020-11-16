Monique Samuels Blasts 'RHOP' Co-Stars for Exiling Her After Candiace Dillard Fight

Instagram TV

Instead of trying to help her fix her relationship with Candiace, Monique accuses her fellow cast members on the Bravo show of making 'this whole incident about themselves.'

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's brutal fight has been the major focus in current season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac". It appears that Monique wasn't happy about how her castmates reacted following the altercation.

"They made this whole incident about themselves," she said of the other Housewives during her interview with The Jam. "If they were actually thinking about myself and about Candiace -- who the incident actually involved -- I think they would have took a more of an approach like, 'Hey, let's try to piece this together, let's bring these beautiful women together and get them on the right track and let's be the big sisters in this situation and see them through it.' "

Instead of doing that, "they made it about themselves, they got on their high horses, they cast a lot of judgment," according to Monique, who appeared to refer to frenemies Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. She added, "It was more about 'Oh, let's just exile her and get her about the circle and who cares about what her process has been.' "

Monique then seemingly confirmed rumors that the ladies refused to film with her. "So, there was healing that needed to be done on both sides and I don't think the ladies ever acknowledged that, they just all had their little meeting, got together, and said, 'Get Monique out of here!' " she went on to say.

Further development of the drama between the Potomac ladies will soon play out in the upcoming season 5 reunion, which was filmed last week. Reunion host Andy Cohen, who also served as the executive producer of the Bravo reality show, previously teased that the reunion would be the shadiest and most epic reunion in the show's history.

"I'm not gonna show them to you, but I've got a Grande Dame to my right, and a Gizelle to the left," Andy teased in a video. He added, "And we are getting ready, and it is a shady tree!"