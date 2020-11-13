 
 

Moniece Slaughter on Treatment Towards Black TV Stars: We Don't Get Treated Like Kris Jenner

Moniece Slaughter on Treatment Towards Black TV Stars: We Don't Get Treated Like Kris Jenner
Instagram
TV

Moniece also claims that VH1 lists 'Love and Hip Hop' franchise as 'a 48-minute infomercial which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay.'

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Moniece Slaughter gets real when she discusses her frustration of how black reality TV stars are treated in the industry. While tackling the matter in an interview with theJasmineBRAND, the former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star shared the way they are treated is far compared to how people treat Kris Jenner.

Not holding back from sharing her own truth, Moniece said, "We weren't Kris Jenner. I was flat out I'm gonna f***ing say it. We weren't Kris Jenner. We're not being managed by Kris Jenners." She went on to say, "We don't have, you know, a collective of people who are like 'We know your worth, we're gonna fight for your worth, and we're not gonna let you do anything that is below what you're worth.' "

Moniece believed that it was why "we don't get treated the same. We don't get paid the same and we don't have ownership." The baby mama of Lil Fizz called herself and other black TV stars "literally a slave to machine," adding that "it's sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn't have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal."

  See also...

Further criticizing the industry, Moniece said, "What's sick about it is it's the black production company that goes to the network that says, 'She's insubordinate, she's hard to work with, she's difficult, she's blah blah blah blah.' "

Moniece also alluded that the production company sells feuds between black stars. "And then the more you fight to get out- you get other opportunities -- it's the black production company that goes to that network and says, 'Don't work with her.' But it's that same black production company that is sending you through the wringer," she explained.

During the interview, Moniece also claimed that VH1 listed "Love & Hip Hop" franchise as "a 48-minute infomercial which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay." She continued to rant, "So what that means is, you know, we can shoot more than 12 hours. They don't have to give us per diem. They don't have to give us, you know, a set budget for lunch. They don't have to pay us bi-weekly, weekly. They don't have to, you know, take out taxes."

You can share this post!

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

'Home Alone' Director Slams Planned Reboot as a 'Waste of Time'
Related Posts
Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Shades Hazel-E for Showing Off Her Bare Face

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Shades Hazel-E for Showing Off Her Bare Face

Moniece Slaughter Responds to Shemar Moore Dating Rumors

Moniece Slaughter Responds to Shemar Moore Dating Rumors

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Calls Out 'Racist' Real Estate Agent: 'I'm Disgusted'

'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Calls Out 'Racist' Real Estate Agent: 'I'm Disgusted'

Most Read
Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview
TV

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

Bravo Halts 'RHOA' Season 14 Filming After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bravo Halts 'RHOA' Season 14 Filming After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Continue as One Singer Is Sent to Knockout

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Continue as One Singer Is Sent to Knockout

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special

Tori Spelling Denies Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Tori Spelling Denies Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

'Jeopardy!' Remembers Alex Trebek in New Episode Following His Passing

'Jeopardy!' Remembers Alex Trebek in New Episode Following His Passing

Chelsea Houska Teases 'New Chapter' in Her Life After 'Teen Mom 2' Departure

Chelsea Houska Teases 'New Chapter' in Her Life After 'Teen Mom 2' Departure

Trista Sutter Recalls 'Pre-Wedding Stress' Before Her TV Wedding to Ryan Sutter

Trista Sutter Recalls 'Pre-Wedding Stress' Before Her TV Wedding to Ryan Sutter

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Kicks Off Her Love Journey

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Kicks Off Her Love Journey

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan