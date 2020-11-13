 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper is scheduled to perform her new track, which will be released on November 20, at the 2020 American Music Awards, which will broadcast on Sunday, November 22.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has really good news for her fans! On Thursday afternoon, November 12, the Hot Girl Summer announced her debut album, which is appropriately titled "Good News", in a new Instagram post. The upcoming album is set to be released on November 20.

The Houston raptress shared in the photo-sharing platform a picture of an art of the highly-anticipated set. The "Savage" hitmaker could be seen being trapped in a glass case while seemingly naked. She covered her modesty with a newspaper that features headlines inspired by her.

"Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet !" she wrote in the caption. Seemingly referring to her shooting drama involving Tory Lanez and her ex-BFF Kelsey, Megan added, "Through this rough a** year we've all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM 'GOOD NEWS' IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN."

Fans were unsurprisingly excited for the new album as one wrote in the comment section, "YASSSS QUEEN WE WANT MEGNIKA." Another fan added, "OMFG YASSSSS THIS IS REALLY #GOODNEWS I CANT WAIT TO HEAR IT!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!" One person was so eager, saying, "MAMA DROP THE TRACKLIST !!"

Fellow celebrities also sent support in their comments. Tokyo Vanity wrote, "4th quarter pressure," while La La Anthony said, "Congrats...can't wait!!!" "Hidden Figures" actress Taraji P. Henson also raved about her red locks, writing, "COME ON REEEEDDD #REDHEADSHAVEMOREFUN."

"Good News" follows Megan's recent project "Suga", which was out back in March, and "Fever", which was released in 2019. The rapper also released several hit singles and collaborative songs including "Girls in the Hood", "WAP" with Cardi B and "Savage" remix with Beyonce Knowles. The last two tracks debuted atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Megan is scheduled to perform her new track at the 2020 American Music Awards, which will broadcast on Sunday, November 22 at 8 P.M. on ABC.

