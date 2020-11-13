 
 

Kodak Black Offers Thanksgiving Turkeys and Free Food for Families in Florida

The incarcerated rapper and his team have teamed up with a community center in Florida to feed families in need in the local neighborhoods this Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Incarcerated rapper Kodak Black has provided more than 1,000 frozen turkeys for families in Florida this Thanksgiving.

The hitmaker dropped $15,000 (£11,400) for the birds, according to his attorney, Bradford Cohen, who told TMZ he arranged for them to be sent to the E. Pat Larkins Community Center in Pompano Beach on Wednesday (11Nov20).

TMZ reported hundreds of people waited in a long line of cars to get their free food, which also included snacks and sodas, courtesy of the "ZEZE" hitmaker.

His team members were at the community centre to distribute the turkeys during the giveaway, which lasted for two hours in total. Ahead of the event, they handed out flyers in local neighbourhoods.

According to Cohen, Kodak, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, is working with another community leader who focuses on feeding the needy for other future outreach projects.

Meanwhile, Kodak will be spending Thanksgiving in his new prison cell at United States Penitentiary Thomson, a high-security prison in Illinois. He was transferred there last month from the Kentucky prison where he claimed he was being tortured.

Despite serving time on a weapons charge until August, 2022, he recently dropped a new album titled "Bill Israel", featuring artists like Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, and Tory Lanez.

Kodak Black recently requested President Donald Trump commute his sentence in his federal gun case.

He was only supposed to get a six-month sentence for the crime, but instead ended up with year-long punishment, which has kept him in total lockdown since last September (19).

