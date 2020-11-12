 
 

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Carl Lentz, who has been fired from his position as pastor at the Hillsong Church, has confessed to cheating on his wife of 17 years, and is taking full responsibility for his actions.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber's wife has severed ties with the pop star's former mentor after he confessed to cheating on his wife.

Carl Lentz has been fired from his position as pastor at the Hillsong Church after his infidelity came to light, and Hailey Baldwin has unfollowed the faith leader on social media.

Hillsong Church senior pastor, Brian Houston, announced Lentz had been asked to leave in a press release last week, November 04, stating: "In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here. This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

The Hillsong NYC co-founder later revealed he had been fired for cheating on his wife of 17 years, Laura Lentz - the mother of his three kids.

"Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul and reaching out for the readily available help that is available...," he wrote via Instagram. "real and painful consequences. I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Lentz baptized Justin and steered the pop star through a dark period of his life a few years ago.

