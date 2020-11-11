 
 

Kevin Hart Accused of Faking Sex Tape Extortion Story to Cover Cheating

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star's former friend JT Jackson says the comedian made up the accusations against JT to make him 'look like the victim' after cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart's former friend JT Jackson has denied extorting the actor. JT was facing up to four years in prison after the comedian accused him of extortion back in 2019, but now JT has fired back, claiming that Kevin made up the accusations against him to fix his own image after cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish.

JT and his lawyer Jacob Glucksman have spoken on "Comedy Hype", during which the latter detailed Kevin's alleged effort to fabricate the story. "This started out as a man who cheated on his pregnant wife on her birthday weekend in Vegas," said the attorney. "That's how this story was run for a long time and Kevin's team was successful in shifting that narrative to Kevin being the victim of something that happened in Las Vegas."

Jacob added, "What Kevin Hart did in Las Vegas, that was a bad move on his part. That was a mistake on his part. But, what happened was, was that Kevin got together a team of very powerful and well-known attorneys, together with his agents, managers, what have you, and they basically concocted a story to make Kevin look like the victim in the case."

Jacob further slammed the "Ride Along" star, "Kevin Hart, I wish him well. He made a mistake that weekend. But for him to make himself a victim of a crime that never happened, that's not okay. I think when it boils down to it, we're going to have twelve people sitting in a jury box that [are] going to agree with that evidence."

In 2019, JT was accused of demanding $5 million from Kevin in exchange for keeping the sex tape concealed. In September of the same year, two charges against JT were dropped because of insufficient evidence. He, however, still faces charges of two felony counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and one felony count of attempted concealing and selling of stolen property.

