 
 

Katy Perry Faces Backlash for Consoling Family Members Who Support Donald Trump

Katy Perry Faces Backlash for Consoling Family Members Who Support Donald Trump
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Smile' singer is called privileged after saying she reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss and urging her followers to do the same.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has reached out to console members of her family who supported U.S. President Donald Trump following his bitter election defeat.

Trump is still vowing to contest the results of Tuesday's (03Nov20) presidential election, despite all U.S. news networks calling the race in his rival, Joe Biden's favour on Saturday - prompting world leaders to offer the Democrat their congratulations.

In an attempt to heal the wounds in her own family, Perry, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, has been calling relatives on the other side of the political divide to reassure them they are still family.

  See also...

"The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today," she tweeted. "Happy Sunday."

The "Firework" hitmaker's words were not well received by many followers, however, with some claiming Perry's wealth and privilege meant forgiving Trump backers was a luxury she could afford while others could not.

"Truth is, rich white ppl (people) such as yourself were NEVER at risk no matter who won this election. To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions -to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects," one tweeted. "So no, I won't be calling my family to console them."

Another added, "I know you mean well, but this is not the one. Racism prevails because white people who has the access, refuse to have difficult and essential conversations with those closest to us who have bigoted views. We have the access, privilege and trust with them so it's our job to help."

You can share this post!

Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show
Related Posts
Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Celebrates National Coming Out Day With Encouraging Message

Katy Perry Celebrates National Coming Out Day With Encouraging Message

Katy Perry Finds It Tough to Leave Baby Daisy as She Returns as Judge on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Finds It Tough to Leave Baby Daisy as She Returns as Judge on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Hints at Going Back to Work a Month After Giving Birth

Katy Perry Hints at Going Back to Work a Month After Giving Birth

Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

BTS' Suga Updates ARMY After Shoulder Surgery: I Feel Some Pain but I'm Very Relieved

BTS' Suga Updates ARMY After Shoulder Surgery: I Feel Some Pain but I'm Very Relieved