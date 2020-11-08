Malin Akerman's Sister Helps Save Her Movie 'Chick Fight' From Chaos

WENN Movie

Jennifer Akerman is credited for helping save her actress sister's latest movie 'Chick Fight' amid the coronavirus pandemic as she lent a hand with the soundtrack.

Nov 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Malin Akerman's new movie, "Chick Fight", was a real family affair - her sister, Jennifer, provided the film's music.

Director Paul Leyden turned to his producer and leading lady's sibling for help as earthquakes in Puerto Rico, where he shot the film about an underground, all-female fight club, and the COVID pandemic turned the project into chaos.

"Malin Akerman's younger sister, Jennifer Akerman, is an incredibly talented musician and I reached out to her to see if the material inspired her to maybe do some original tracks," he tells WENN. "Inspired was an understatement. Jennifer's music is all over the film and I couldn't be more thrilled with the texture her banging tunes give to the final product."

Leyden admits the film's music was one of the only things that came together smoothly.

"The production and post-production of Chick Fight was a literal fight every step of the way," he explains. "In production, Puerto Rico continued its feud with mother nature and suffered some of its worst earthquakes in a hundred years, causing many power outages and other inconveniences."

"Then, just as we wrapped, a little thing called COVID-19 reared its ugly little head making post-production a challenging and isolating affair. I worked on the edit while my family and I were quarantining in the Swiss Alps. My editor was stuck in Paris... The sound mix and final colour was done in Los Angeles while I was in Belgium. It literally feels like this movie is on the run from Interpol!"

But all the drama in Puerto Rico has not put Malin off returning - she reveals she fell in love with the country.

"We started production just a week after the island was hit by a powerful earthquake," she adds. "We hope our production can play a small part in bringing back a sense of normalcy to the community, as well as providing a small economic boost to the region. Puerto Rico has been a wonderful place to live and shoot. I look forward to returning for future films and TV shows and we hope we can encourage other productions to do the same."