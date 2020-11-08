 
 

Director David Moreau Investigated for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Crew Member

The son of French actor Jean-Luc Moreau has been accused of sexual assault by a crew member who worked with him on the upcoming family movie called 'King'.

AceShowbiz - French director David Moreau is facing a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault from a female crewmember on the set of his latest movie.

An unidentified woman who worked with Moreau on family movie "King" lodged a formal complaint with authorities in Montpellier, in the south of France, after the alleged incident, which she claims took place outside work hours on 12 and 13 September (20) in the nearby city of Sete.

Producer Didar Domehri told local newspaper Le Parisien she headed to the set as soon as she was notified of the scandal, and personally spoke to each of the cast and crewmembers to assess the situation.

"I spent a long time listening to everyone to try to understand the situation. It was important that everyone was heard. To preserve the [peace] on the shoot, we decided to act fast while respecting the presumption of innocence," so she said.

The female accuser chose to leave the production after the reported encounter, and Moreau withdrew from the shoot one week later.

Antoine Sanier, who had been serving as "King" cinematographer, stepped in to help complete the movie, which wrapped filming on 9 October, reports Variety.

Prosecutors in Montpellier are now preparing to launch a preliminary investigation into the accusations.

Moreau, the son of actor Jean-Luc Moreau, has yet to comment on the allegations.

He is known for co-directing Jessica Alba's 2008 film "The Eye" as well as French comedy "It Boy" in 2013.

