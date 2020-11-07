Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

WENN/Lia Toby TV

During his appearance on Nova 96.9's 'Fitzy and Wippa', Luke Zocci, the personal trainer of the 'Avengers: Endgame' star, reveals someone from the Australian iteration of the ABC franchise has approached him.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Chris Hemsworth is not a fan of "The Bachelor". Luke Zocci, the personal trainer of the "Avengers: Endgame" star, reveals in a new interview that the actor was totally not happy upon knowing that he was offered to join "The Bachelor".

During his appearance on Nova 96.9's "Fitzy & Wippa", Luke revealed someone from the Australian iteration of the ABC franchise approached him. When he asked Chris for approval, however, it didn't go as he wished.

"I actually did get it, but I said no," Luke said of the offer. "I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke and he said, 'If you go on 'The Bachelor', I will fire you!' "

Indeed, Luke didn't seem to have to go to the show to find love. The 37-year-old fitness guru said he's dating someone for the first time in 13 years. "I have finally gone and got myself a girlfriend. It took a pandemic! She's a Swedish backpacker," Luke said.

As for Chris, the Thor depicter is still happily married to wife Elsa Pataky. The "Fast Five" actress, however, recently opened up that their marriage isn't always beautiful. "It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she explained back in August. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."

Just like other celebrity couples, the 37-year-old actor and the 44-year-old star celebrated this year's Halloween with fun costumes. Chris channeled his inner Western movie star, wearing a Clint Eastwood-inspired ensemble. Meanwhile, his lady love transformed into Harley Quinn for a day.

Their kids, daughter India Rose and six-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan, also dressed up for the spooky holiday. They morphed into terrifying wolf and bloodied clowns, while Chris' brother Luke Hemsworth came as Joe Exotic.