 
 

James Blake Slams Cancel Culture for Targeting Women After GF Jameela Jamil Quits Twitter

James Blake Slams Cancel Culture for Targeting Women After GF Jameela Jamil Quits Twitter
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Colour in Anything' singer calls out internet trolls for hounding women online after his actress girlfriend is forced to leave Twitter following controversies.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - James Blake has slammed those who "hound" women online after his girlfriend Jameela Jamil decided to take an extended break from Twitter.

Jamil's backing of social justice causes has made her a polarising figure on social media, prompting the actress to leave her Twitter account dormant ahead of Tuesday's (03Nov20) U.S. election.

The star suggested the "violent" discourse caused by the event would spark anxiety and, speaking out about the online treatment of women, including his girlfriend, Blake tells Britain's NME website they are targeted for "cancellation" in a way men rarely are.

"Cancellation happens in (the) majority to women, where they get hounded off social media," he explains. "There's an intensity to the amount of vitriol that comes upon them compared to how it affects men. It's a massive problem - it's not just a healthy conversation."

  See also...

Touching on her absence from Twitter, "The Good Place" star's current bio reads, "Have left twitter for a while due to how violent things are going to become on here after the election. If you struggle with anxiety it's ok to do the same."

Jamil has herself come under fire for her own social media faux pas - including mistakenly sharing a video of Nation of Islam hate preacher Louis Farrakhan on Instagram with an admiring caption, a post she quickly deleted.

Blake says, however, that the important thing is not making errors on public platforms, but trying to learn from them.

"The internet is a scary place to do your learning," the "Limit to Your Love" hitmaker adds.

"If you can learn in public and show you understand you were wrong to say something, that takes courage. We should all be listening to each other."

You can share this post!

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Liam Payne Says It's 'Not Usual' for Him to Be 'In and Out' of His Son's Life
Related Posts
James Blake 'Amazingly Encouraged' by George Floyd Protests Five Years After Being Tackled by Police

James Blake 'Amazingly Encouraged' by George Floyd Protests Five Years After Being Tackled by Police

Jameela Jamil's Boyfriend Demands Twitter Ban on Piers Morgan for Inciting Hatred

Jameela Jamil's Boyfriend Demands Twitter Ban on Piers Morgan for Inciting Hatred

James Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela Jamil Following Munchausen's Syndrome Allegations

James Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela Jamil Following Munchausen's Syndrome Allegations

James Blake Credits Billie Eilish's Debut Album for Calming Him Down

James Blake Credits Billie Eilish's Debut Album for Calming Him Down

Most Read
Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election
Celebrity

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'