 
 

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

Pointing out that the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is no different from Kylie who was pregnant by a rapper at a young age, the 'Love and Hip Hop' star tells a hater to leave YaYa alone.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Masika Kalysha has come to YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather's defense after a social media user shaded her possibly because of her pregnancy. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is currently expecting her first child with NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again), who has fathered other children with several other baby mamas.

"Yaya Mayweather is a joke I'm sorry. Lol," the said troll posted on Twitter. While it's unclear what the critic's problem with YaYa is, Masika quickly clapped back at the said Twitter user. However, the reality TV star dragged another popular female celebrity, Kylie Jenner, in the process.

Noting that YaYa is no different from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star asked, "Did you say this about Kylie? Or nah? Cuz they both millionaires who got pregnant by rappers at the same age..." She went on telling the hater, "leave that girl alone."

  See also...

Kylie became pregnant with Travis Scott (II)'s child in 2017, when she was 20 years old. The couple managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps until they confirmed on February 4, 2018 that their daughter Stormi was born a few days earlier, on February 1 to be exact.

YaYa, meanwhile, is currently 19 years old. Her father confirmed her pregnancy on "Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored" podcast earlier this week. "Always want the best (for her)," the former boxing champion said. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy - me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, then you know what, it's between her and her better half."

The expecting mom recently threw a baby shower that doubled as a gender reveal party. During the lavish celebration, she revealed that she's expecting a baby boy with her on-and-off boyfriend YoungBoy.

You can share this post!

Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'
Related Posts
Masika Kalysha Feels 'Offended' After Being Accused of Squatting in Ex-Landlord's House

Masika Kalysha Feels 'Offended' After Being Accused of Squatting in Ex-Landlord's House

Masika Kalysha's Ex-Landlord Claims She Squatted in His House, Stole Appliances

Masika Kalysha's Ex-Landlord Claims She Squatted in His House, Stole Appliances

Watch: Masika Kalysha Makes Ray J Speechless With Hazel E Sex Question

Watch: Masika Kalysha Makes Ray J Speechless With Hazel E Sex Question

Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E to Have a Face-to-Face Talk on 'The Conversation'

Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E to Have a Face-to-Face Talk on 'The Conversation'

Most Read
Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election
Celebrity

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Donald Trump Calls Rapper Supporter Lil Pump 'Little Pimp' at Republican Rally

Donald Trump Calls Rapper Supporter Lil Pump 'Little Pimp' at Republican Rally