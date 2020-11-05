 
 

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Forced to Isolate Due to COVID-19 on 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set

A representative for film studio New Line has confirmed that production has been shut down after a crew member of the Olivia Wilde-directed film tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine have all been forced into isolation after a positive Covid-19 test on the set of their new movie "Don't Worry, Darling".

The "Golden" singer was shooting the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 4 when a member of the production tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Deadline, a representative for film studio New Line confirmed the report and stated that they'd shut down as soon as they'd found out about the positive test.

The outlet added that the studio wouldn't reveal who had tested positive, but a source told Deadline that it wasn't "a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close enough proximity to them that the shut down was deemed necessary to find out if anyone else on the production has been exposed".

No one else has tested positive at this point, but work on the film will halt for around 14 days, with everyone who worked on the movie placed into immediate isolation as per Los Angeles' Covid-19 guidelines.

Production is expected to resume as soon as the quarantine period ends.

Harry's role in "Don't Worry, Darling" comes on the back of his starring in the critically-acclaimed "Dunkirk". "Don't Worry, Darling" tells the story of an unhappy housewife, played by Florence, who questions her sanity when strange things start happening. Harry stars as her husband who's "hiding a dark secret", while Chris plays the leader of a nearby cult-like worksite.

Olivia Wilde is directing and also rewrote the Carey and Shane Van Dyke-penned script alongside her "Booksmart" partner Katie Silberman.

