 
 

Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci Spotted Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci Spotted Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The daughter of Lil Wayne further adds fuel to speculation that she's back together with the 'Everyday We Lit' rapper after congratulating him on going gold with his latest single 'Wet'.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci continue to stir rumors of their possible romantic reunion amid backlash from her fans. Seemingly confirming that they're back together, the two were recently spotted holding hands.

In a video which has circulated online, the Instagram model and the rapper flaunted PDA during a night outing. Walking side by side on a packed street, the two couldn't let go of each other's hand while Reginae moved to walk in front of him, possibly to avoid the crowd.

It's not clear when the footage was taken though as it appeared to be filmed by an onlooker.

Further adding fuel to the reconciliation speculation, Reginae recently publicly congratulated Lucci on his latest feat. She helped the Atlanta-born star celebrate his latest single "Wet" getting gold certification, posting on her Instagram Stories, "Congrats stink."

  See also...

People quickly slammed Reginae for taking back her own words that she would never date a rapper again after airing out her toxic relationship with Lucci. "I could've sworn she said she was done...," one user remarked.

"LMFAOOOO HER WHATTT???" another reacted in disbelief. Another commented, "Why come to the internet to say you done w/ somebody just to b back ... yall b embarrassing yaself then mad when somebody in hall business."

Shocked, a fourth user exclaimed, "Wow she make it okay for me to be toxic." Another commented, "She made herself look like a clown bringing her relationship problems to IG and preaching," before noting though, "But at the same time she's young let her live. She'll figure it out."

Reginae Carter's Tweet

Reginae Carter clapped back at her critics.

Around the same time the video of her holding hands with Lucci surfaced online, Reginae seemed to clap back at Internet trolls for judging her. "I've never been so invested in someone else's life like y'all be in mine lol," she tweeted on Tuesday, November 3.

You can share this post!

Summer Walker Gets Mixed Reactions for Saying That Black People Are 'So Unorganized'

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Forced to Isolate Due to COVID-19 on 'Don't Worry, Darling' Set
Related Posts
Reginae Carter Slammed as Hypocrite After Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors With Fuller Breasts

Reginae Carter Slammed as Hypocrite After Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors With Fuller Breasts

Reginae Carter's Clapback at YFN Lucci Haters Only Brings Her More Criticism

Reginae Carter's Clapback at YFN Lucci Haters Only Brings Her More Criticism

Check Out Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci's Instagram Stories That Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Check Out Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci's Instagram Stories That Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Reginae Carter Drunkenly Hits Back at Haters Mocking Her Looks - Watch the Video!

Reginae Carter Drunkenly Hits Back at Haters Mocking Her Looks - Watch the Video!

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'