Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci Spotted Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation Rumors

The daughter of Lil Wayne further adds fuel to speculation that she's back together with the 'Everyday We Lit' rapper after congratulating him on going gold with his latest single 'Wet'.

Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci continue to stir rumors of their possible romantic reunion amid backlash from her fans. Seemingly confirming that they're back together, the two were recently spotted holding hands.

In a video which has circulated online, the Instagram model and the rapper flaunted PDA during a night outing. Walking side by side on a packed street, the two couldn't let go of each other's hand while Reginae moved to walk in front of him, possibly to avoid the crowd.

It's not clear when the footage was taken though as it appeared to be filmed by an onlooker.

Further adding fuel to the reconciliation speculation, Reginae recently publicly congratulated Lucci on his latest feat. She helped the Atlanta-born star celebrate his latest single "Wet" getting gold certification, posting on her Instagram Stories, "Congrats stink."

People quickly slammed Reginae for taking back her own words that she would never date a rapper again after airing out her toxic relationship with Lucci. "I could've sworn she said she was done...," one user remarked.

"LMFAOOOO HER WHATTT???" another reacted in disbelief. Another commented, "Why come to the internet to say you done w/ somebody just to b back ... yall b embarrassing yaself then mad when somebody in hall business."

Shocked, a fourth user exclaimed, "Wow she make it okay for me to be toxic." Another commented, "She made herself look like a clown bringing her relationship problems to IG and preaching," before noting though, "But at the same time she's young let her live. She'll figure it out."

Reginae Carter clapped back at her critics.

Around the same time the video of her holding hands with Lucci surfaced online, Reginae seemed to clap back at Internet trolls for judging her. "I've never been so invested in someone else's life like y'all be in mine lol," she tweeted on Tuesday, November 3.