Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins
For the first time ever since sparking a lot of questions about who the father of her twin daughters is, the former 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star gives a clear look at her baby daddy's face.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Erica Dixon has revealed the father of her twins. The former reality TV star had been leaving fans wondering who the father is after she announced her pregnancy in 2019, but only now she showed his face for the first time.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum gave a clear look at her boyfriend in a picture shared on her Instagram Stories in honor of Halloween. Erica, her partner and her children dressed up as the Addams family, with her eldest daughter Emani channeling Wednesday. Erica was Morticia, while her beau was the fictional family patriarch, Gomez.

Erica, however, still didn't reveal her baby daddy's name.

"So I assume this is Erica's man and the twins father. They look just like him," one person responded to the picture. Another commented on the family portrait, "So I guess that’s the twins daddy. Cute family picture."

Some others gave their seal of approval to Erica's choice of boyfriend, with one writing, "okay Erica we see you sis! Glad you found a good one!" Another shared her/his opinion on Erica's man, "He's cute , he's definitely a UPGRADE."

Erica previously only gave a glimpse of her baby daddy in honor of his birthday. She shared an obscured image of her twins with their father at the pediatrician, writing along with it, "Happy Birthday daddy!"

She also once described her partner as a "street dude" and revealed that he's a vegan. "The twins father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated," she told The Jasmine Brand earlier this year.

She went on sharing when explaining her decision not to vaccinate her then-newborn daughters in January, "I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well...I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician...My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc."

